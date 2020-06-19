3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO SPACE, LIGHT AND ESCAPE!



This STUNNING gem is ideal for those desiring abundant square footage to call home with a possibility of Four Bedrooms and Two and a Half Bathrooms of sheer sleek and stylish finishes throughout. If having a formal dining room is in order or creating a playroom/ den, then look no further than #12C at the Mid-Century designed Imperial House.



Bask in the oversized entry foyer which leads into the vast living room, formal dining room and chef's kitchen which you will use over and over creating all your favorite recipes and returning to the simplest things that give you pleasure; such as an enlarged windowed kitchen replete with Samsung stainless steel appliances, under-mount double stainless steel sink, Kraftmaid soft-close cabinetry, white quartz countertops, ceramic white backsplash, a huge Costco pantry and much more smart storage capabilities.



The additional bedrooms are once again over-sized with abundant closet space and the bathrooms are plentiful and feel very much like a boutique hotel and enjoy good storage. No more waiting on line!



Intelligent upgrades include; new hardwood flooring throughout; new electrical; new storage and millwork.



The Imperial House has many amenities to enjoy including a 24-hour doorman/ concierge, resident library, children's' playroom, gym, bicycle room, attended garage, outdoor playground. Steps to transportation and express buses! Sorry, no doggies.



Riverdale is a fabulous answer to the density of Manhattan and feels country-like all the while having wonderful access to a plethora of fabulous restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and a more laid-back vibe that feels like a real community and answer to having the best of both worlds. 22 minutes to Grand Central via Metro-North and an easy walk to Wave Hill.