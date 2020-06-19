3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West

All apartments in Bronx
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3755 Henry Hudson Pkwy, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12-C · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
WELCOME HOME TO SPACE, LIGHT AND ESCAPE!

This STUNNING gem is ideal for those desiring abundant square footage to call home with a possibility of Four Bedrooms and Two and a Half Bathrooms of sheer sleek and stylish finishes throughout. If having a formal dining room is in order or creating a playroom/ den, then look no further than #12C at the Mid-Century designed Imperial House.

Bask in the oversized entry foyer which leads into the vast living room, formal dining room and chef's kitchen which you will use over and over creating all your favorite recipes and returning to the simplest things that give you pleasure; such as an enlarged windowed kitchen replete with Samsung stainless steel appliances, under-mount double stainless steel sink, Kraftmaid soft-close cabinetry, white quartz countertops, ceramic white backsplash, a huge Costco pantry and much more smart storage capabilities.

The additional bedrooms are once again over-sized with abundant closet space and the bathrooms are plentiful and feel very much like a boutique hotel and enjoy good storage. No more waiting on line!

Intelligent upgrades include; new hardwood flooring throughout; new electrical; new storage and millwork.

The Imperial House has many amenities to enjoy including a 24-hour doorman/ concierge, resident library, children's' playroom, gym, bicycle room, attended garage, outdoor playground. Steps to transportation and express buses! Sorry, no doggies.

Riverdale is a fabulous answer to the density of Manhattan and feels country-like all the while having wonderful access to a plethora of fabulous restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and a more laid-back vibe that feels like a real community and answer to having the best of both worlds. 22 minutes to Grand Central via Metro-North and an easy walk to Wave Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West have any available units?
3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West have?
Some of 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West pet-friendly?
No, 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West does offer parking.
Does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West have a pool?
No, 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West does not have a pool.
Does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West have accessible units?
No, 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West does not have units with air conditioning.
