3585 Greystone Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym bbq/grill

A Duplex 2 bedroom with a recreation area for guests opening up to a large Private Patio. One and a half bath luxury condo residence designed by Andres Escobar, the apartment features an open kitchen with SS appliances, stone quartz countertops, mahogany wood cabinets, glass ceramic tile back splash, custom rain shower and radiant heated limestone tile floors in the bathroom. Washer & dryer in the apartment. Building amenities include a virtual doorman, gym and a common rooftop terrace with a gas grill. Shops and transportation close by and easy access to the #1 train and Metro North. Pet friendly condo.