All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like
3585 Greystone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3585 Greystone Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

3585 Greystone Avenue

3585 Greystone Ave · (718) 878-1719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3585 Greystone Ave, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E1A · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
doorman
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
A Duplex 2 bedroom with a recreation area for guests opening up to a large Private Patio. One and a half bath luxury condo residence designed by Andres Escobar, the apartment features an open kitchen with SS appliances, stone quartz countertops, mahogany wood cabinets, glass ceramic tile back splash, custom rain shower and radiant heated limestone tile floors in the bathroom. Washer & dryer in the apartment. Building amenities include a virtual doorman, gym and a common rooftop terrace with a gas grill. Shops and transportation close by and easy access to the #1 train and Metro North. Pet friendly condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3585 Greystone Avenue have any available units?
3585 Greystone Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3585 Greystone Avenue have?
Some of 3585 Greystone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Greystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Greystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Greystone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3585 Greystone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3585 Greystone Avenue offer parking?
No, 3585 Greystone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Greystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 Greystone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Greystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 3585 Greystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Greystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3585 Greystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Greystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3585 Greystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3585 Greystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3585 Greystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse VillageHighbridgePelham ParkwayMorris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan CollegeCollege of Mount Saint VincentFordham UniversityCUNY Bronx Community College