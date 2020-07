Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice 2 bedroom unit in a multi-family home. parking is $75 per car for a spot in the backyard. Landlord pays for water. Tenants pay for heat, gas, and electricity. This unit is located near the MTA #2 and #5 train, Metro North, Busses bx. 41,28,30,38 and close to highway Bronx River. ALL WITHIN 2-3 Blocks!!! Great low cost! and convenient for future tenants!