Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors elevator

Beautiful & spacious apartment located in Williamsbridge near the Bronx River Pkwy.Apartment boasts;- Huge apartment- Hardwood floors- Ample sunlight- Plenty of closet space- Separate eat in kitchen- Laundry in building- Elevator- Friendly live in super- Steps to the 2 & 5 trains, shops, eateries and much much more!!Photos are from actual unit!Requirements: Must earn 40 x the rent and have a credit score of at least 650.Price advertised is net rent.Ask me about any other apartments in the area or anywhere in the Bronx!! Bruma1065