2401 DAVIDSON Avenue

Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom Apartment!INSURENT AND RHINO ACCEPTEDApartment and building features:-Fresh wood floors-Gut renovated-Recessed lighting-Stainless steel appliances-Elevator building-Laundry & Dishwasher in unit!-Right up the block from Fordham RdMinutes away from all your daily needs 4, B & D trains, Fordham University, Major Deegan Expy, shopping, groceries, cafes, schools, parks and much much more!Requirements: Income equal to 40 times the monthly rent and 650 credit.Guarantor requirements: Income equal to 80 times the monthly rent and great credit.PICTURES ARE SIMILAR TO OTHE UNITS IN THE BUILDING NET RENT LISTED! Bruma1056