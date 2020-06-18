All apartments in Bronx
2401 DAVIDSON Avenue

2401 Davidson Avenue · (212) 729-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10468
University Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom Apartment!INSURENT AND RHINO ACCEPTEDApartment and building features:-Fresh wood floors-Gut renovated-Recessed lighting-Stainless steel appliances-Elevator building-Laundry & Dishwasher in unit!-Right up the block from Fordham RdMinutes away from all your daily needs 4, B & D trains, Fordham University, Major Deegan Expy, shopping, groceries, cafes, schools, parks and much much more!Requirements: Income equal to 40 times the monthly rent and 650 credit.Guarantor requirements: Income equal to 80 times the monthly rent and great credit.PICTURES ARE SIMILAR TO OTHE UNITS IN THE BUILDING NET RENT LISTED! Bruma1056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue have any available units?
2401 DAVIDSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue have?
Some of 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2401 DAVIDSON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 DAVIDSON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
