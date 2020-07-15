All apartments in Bronx
2160 Bronx Park East

2160 Bronx Park East · (646) 430-8376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2160 Bronx Park East, Bronx, NY 10462
Pelham Parkway

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Come home to a fully renovated 1BR apartment in a well maintained Co-Op Building in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood of the Bronx. Conveniently located right across from NYC Park and The Bronx Zoo Entrance. Close Proximity to 2 Train at Pelham Parkway Station and all shops White Plains Road has to offer. VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 2ND!

Building features Laundry Room, Elevator, and live in Super. Co-Op Board application approval is Required. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Tenants will be responsible for cooking gas and electric. Renters insurance coverage required by landlord.

Apartment features Fully renovated kitchen with Modern Granite Countertops, Stainless Steal appliances, Microwave, and lots of Cabinets and Counter space. New engineered hardwood flooring through the unit, along with large living area and closet space. Bathroom was also fully renovated with new shower glass door, Vanity, toilet and sink.

Co-Op Board Approval is required. Applicants must be highly qualified, High income and Excellent credit score is a MUST. NO EXCEPTIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Bronx Park East have any available units?
2160 Bronx Park East has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2160 Bronx Park East have?
Some of 2160 Bronx Park East's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Bronx Park East currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Bronx Park East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Bronx Park East pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Bronx Park East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2160 Bronx Park East offer parking?
No, 2160 Bronx Park East does not offer parking.
Does 2160 Bronx Park East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Bronx Park East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Bronx Park East have a pool?
No, 2160 Bronx Park East does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Bronx Park East have accessible units?
No, 2160 Bronx Park East does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Bronx Park East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Bronx Park East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 Bronx Park East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 Bronx Park East does not have units with air conditioning.
