2160 Bronx Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Come home to a fully renovated 1BR apartment in a well maintained Co-Op Building in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood of the Bronx. Conveniently located right across from NYC Park and The Bronx Zoo Entrance. Close Proximity to 2 Train at Pelham Parkway Station and all shops White Plains Road has to offer. VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 2ND!



Building features Laundry Room, Elevator, and live in Super. Co-Op Board application approval is Required. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Tenants will be responsible for cooking gas and electric. Renters insurance coverage required by landlord.



Apartment features Fully renovated kitchen with Modern Granite Countertops, Stainless Steal appliances, Microwave, and lots of Cabinets and Counter space. New engineered hardwood flooring through the unit, along with large living area and closet space. Bathroom was also fully renovated with new shower glass door, Vanity, toilet and sink.



Co-Op Board Approval is required. Applicants must be highly qualified, High income and Excellent credit score is a MUST. NO EXCEPTIONS!