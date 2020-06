Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Nearby schools include PS 68 School, One World Middle School At Edenwald and PS 723 School. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with large eat-in kitchen and separate living room. Separate boilers and separate hot water tanks, high ceilings and plenty of windows. Large, long driveway to accommodate 6 cars. Nice fenced in backyard with a large shed for storage. Right next to 233, close to all. Excellent location! Small pets Only!