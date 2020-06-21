All apartments in Bronx
1700 Montgomery Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1700 Montgomery Ave 3

1700 Montgomery Avenue · (646) 504-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Montgomery Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453
Morris Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Bronx 2br 1 bath at a GREAT price! - Property Id: 299496

Call the office to apply: Applicants must be approved before physical viewing. 646-504-4483

This apartment is a must have. It's under market, very spacious, and move in ready. Hard wood floors, great closet space, spacious bedrooms, and great natural light are all yours for the low price of $2,000. The pictures do not do this apartment, justice. Spacious layout, 646-504-4486.

Minimum income 80k.
Pictures are examples of the layouts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299496
Property Id 299496

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 have any available units?
1700 Montgomery Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 have?
Some of 1700 Montgomery Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Montgomery Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Montgomery Ave 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
