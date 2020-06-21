1700 Montgomery Ave 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Bronx 2br 1 bath at a GREAT price! - Property Id: 299496



Call the office to apply: Applicants must be approved before physical viewing. 646-504-4483



This apartment is a must have. It's under market, very spacious, and move in ready. Hard wood floors, great closet space, spacious bedrooms, and great natural light are all yours for the low price of $2,000. The pictures do not do this apartment, justice. Spacious layout, 646-504-4486.



Minimum income 80k.

Pictures are examples of the layouts.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299496

No Pets Allowed



