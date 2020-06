Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This Completely RENOVATE 3 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located in the Parkchester area of the Bronx. It is very spacious with access to the backyard. The Renovation included all NEW kitchens and appliances, all NEW bathrooms, NEW floors throughout, NEW roof, NEW windows, NEW upgraded electrical and heating. Quick access to Manhattan via 6 train (Parkchester and St. Lawrence) and via 2 & 5 trains (E 180 st), classified as Walker and Riders Paradise.