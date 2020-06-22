118 E 236th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly updated four bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit in prime Woodlawn Heights location walking distance to shops and restaurants, grocery and amazing access to all forms of transportation- public NYC buses local and express, Westchester Bee, Subways-2, 4 and major expressways- I-87, Bronx River Parkway. Brand new eat in kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, and door to enclosed sun porch with stairs to rear patio. Spacious living area, full hall bath, four bedrooms-one with en-suite. Available immediately.