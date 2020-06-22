All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:32 PM

118 E 236th Street

118 East 236th Street · (914) 713-3270
Location

118 East 236th Street, Bronx, NY 10470
Woodlawn Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newly updated four bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit in prime Woodlawn Heights location walking distance to shops and restaurants, grocery and amazing access to all forms of transportation- public NYC buses local and express, Westchester Bee, Subways-2, 4 and major expressways- I-87, Bronx River Parkway. Brand new eat in kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, and door to enclosed sun porch with stairs to rear patio. Spacious living area, full hall bath, four bedrooms-one with en-suite. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 E 236th Street have any available units?
118 E 236th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 E 236th Street have?
Some of 118 E 236th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 E 236th Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 E 236th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 E 236th Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 E 236th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 118 E 236th Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 E 236th Street does offer parking.
Does 118 E 236th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 E 236th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 E 236th Street have a pool?
No, 118 E 236th Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 E 236th Street have accessible units?
No, 118 E 236th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 E 236th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 E 236th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 E 236th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 E 236th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
