1131 Revere Avenue

Amenities

*Presenting 1131 Revere Ave - 3BR/2BA Gut renovated Manhattan Style Residences**Call/text Kevin to schedule access*Residence: 2 Queen Size Rooms w/ huge closet space and 1 Master Bedroom w/ en-suite Bathroom. Solid wood and Italian tile floors combined with recessed LED lighting bring a modern flair to this new home. (Cable & Wi-Fi Ready)The kitchen has been masterfully redone with European style cabinets, imported granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. 5 burner stove top, double door fridge and built-in microwave with exhaust system make this a chef's dream!Neighborhood: Easy parking on a quiet, dead-end street with close proximity to all major roadways and bridges. Manhattanexpress bus stop, conveniently located less than 100 ft away. Take a day trip to Bronx'sfamed "Little Italy" where you'll find neighborhood treasures like Madonia Brothers Bakery and Calandra's Cheese. Acclaimed restaurants and specialty foods that insiders call the REAL "Little Italy". Have a weekend at The Bronx Zoo, The Botanical Gardens, and most importantly The New York Yankees. Enjoy sun-drenched summers with marvelouswaterfront dining on the isles of "City Island", where the catch of the day is more than just a menu saying! bond1606326