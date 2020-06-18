All apartments in Bronx
1131 Revere Avenue
1131 Revere Avenue

1131 Revere Avenue · (917) 723-4743
Location

1131 Revere Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465
Pelham Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
*Presenting 1131 Revere Ave - 3BR/2BA Gut renovated Manhattan Style Residences**Call/text Kevin to schedule access*Residence: 2 Queen Size Rooms w/ huge closet space and 1 Master Bedroom w/ en-suite Bathroom. Solid wood and Italian tile floors combined with recessed LED lighting bring a modern flair to this new home. (Cable & Wi-Fi Ready)The kitchen has been masterfully redone with European style cabinets, imported granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. 5 burner stove top, double door fridge and built-in microwave with exhaust system make this a chef's dream!Neighborhood: Easy parking on a quiet, dead-end street with close proximity to all major roadways and bridges. Manhattanexpress bus stop, conveniently located less than 100 ft away. Take a day trip to Bronx'sfamed "Little Italy" where you'll find neighborhood treasures like Madonia Brothers Bakery and Calandra's Cheese. Acclaimed restaurants and specialty foods that insiders call the REAL "Little Italy". Have a weekend at The Bronx Zoo, The Botanical Gardens, and most importantly The New York Yankees. Enjoy sun-drenched summers with marvelouswaterfront dining on the isles of "City Island", where the catch of the day is more than just a menu saying! bond1606326

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Revere Avenue have any available units?
1131 Revere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 1131 Revere Avenue have?
Some of 1131 Revere Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Revere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Revere Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Revere Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Revere Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1131 Revere Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Revere Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1131 Revere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Revere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Revere Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 Revere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Revere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 Revere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Revere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Revere Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Revere Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Revere Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
