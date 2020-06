Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Summerlin home with 2 car garage will go super quick!. Located near Hualapai and Russell across from the beautiful Mesa Park. Features 3 upstairs bedrooms , spacious upstairs Loft with lots of windows and Balcony with mtns view, Open downstairs den area overlooking to the front patio and 1/2 bath downstairs. Nice cozy back yard access thru kitchen breakfast area.