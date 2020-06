Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

ECHO RIDGE - Fantastic single story with custom tile and open floor plan. Plantation shutters in the home, ceiling fans through out. this home has surround sound system pre-wire custom entertainment unit. Master bedroom has retreat with custom built in book shelf and plantation shutters. Move-in ready. Custom paint and wall coverings through out, covered patio with ceiling fan. owner will provide washer and dryer if needed



No Pets Allowed



