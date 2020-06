Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Traccia is one of the most sought after guard-gated communities inside the beautiful master planned community of Summerlin in Southwest Las Vegas. Traccia is a Toll Brothers community and features unique 2 story floorplans with a community clubhouse, pools, fitness gym and tennis courts. Traccia is conveniently located near West Sahara and the I-215.