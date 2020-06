Amenities

Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a newly built modern William Lyon Affinity Townhome located right off of the 215 freeway in the heart of Summerlin & conveniently next to Downtown Summerlin! Quartz counters & S/S appliances in the kitchen! The 3rd floor loft w/deck offer stunning mountain views & is perfect for entertaining & relaxing! Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, spa, outdoor fire pit lounge & BBQ terrace!