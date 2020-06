10863 FRANKLIN HILLS AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUMMERLIN BEAUTY! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED BELLA VERANDA IN SUMMERLIN! LARGE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORS, DOUBLE OVEN, COOKTOP STOVE. LANDSCAPED COURT YARD IN FRONT OF HOME AND COVERED PATIO W/GRASS IN THE BACK. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS.

TENANTS TO PAY $42/MONTH FOR SEWER & TRASH AND $85/MONTH FOR LANDSCAPING WITH RENT.



TO SEE THIS LISTING PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING AGENT

NANCY WEBER 702-460-8484

QUINTEN HORD (702)443-1697

OR ANY LICENSED NEVADA REALTOR



(RLNE3873155)