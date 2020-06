10523 Clarion River

Amenities

1 STORY 3 BR, 2 BA NEWLY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SUMMERLIN! - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN!/1 STORY HOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SUMMERLIN

NEWLY REMODELED Home!

FRESHLY PAINTED Inside

OPEN FLOOR PLAN With All Neutral Colors

CHEERY KITCHEN With Pantry, Overlooking INVITING & RELAXING BACKYARD

LIVING ROOM With FIREPLACE

MASTER BEDROOM With WALK IN CLOSET

PRIVATE NICE SIZED YARD AWAITS YOUR LAWN FURNITURE!



For your private showing, please call our office at (702) 489-6209 or text (702) 600-5874

or email us at IMSRealtyLV@gmail.com



$1695.00 Mo/Rent (Utilities NOT Included in Rent)

$100.00 Mer Month Landscape Care

$1695.00 Security Deposit (refundable)

$350.00 Cleaning Fee (non refundable)

$100.00 Application Fee (non refundable)

$100.00 Lease Administration Fee (non refundable)



No Pets Allowed



