10483 Mission Park Ave.

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

3 Bed, 2 Full Bath Single Story Home! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME IN SUMMERLIN! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, EXCEPT BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET! MASTER BEDROOM HAS SLIDING DOOR TO BACK PATIO AND LARGE MASTER BATHROOM! WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED! VERY NICE LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND BACK. COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA AVAILABLE! OWNER DOES REQUIRE TENANT TO PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. WILL CONSIDER DOGS ONLY, UNDER 25 lbs.



For more information or to schedule a showing contact:



Jo Ann - 702-610-7398



(RLNE4110026)