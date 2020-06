Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom home in Summerlin! Granite countertops, Island in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Tile throughout the first floor with large family room including fireplace. Master Bedroom is on the first floor, double sink and Garden tub. Separate Office nook upstairs with two additional bedrooms. One Dog preferably small to medium size only.