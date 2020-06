Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful single family home located in heart of Summerlin. Master bedroom is downstairs, large walk-in customized closet with access to rear yard. Second master upstairs with its own bath. Huge backyard where you can entertain family and friends gathering through out the year. This property is closed to the best amenities Summerlin has to offer. Walking distance to shopping centers, The Willows community park and center.