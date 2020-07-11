Apartment List
/
NV
/
carson city
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:39 AM

7 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4029 Quinn Drive
4029 Quinn Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom Home with Amazing Backyard - Adorable three bed two bath home in East Carson City available NOW. This home boasts a large backyard and beautiful attached deck. Brand new flooring and paint throughout the interior of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
602 North Saliman Road
602 North Saliman Road, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1233 sqft
A lovely town home in downtown Carson City. A short distance the 580 freeway and close to schools and amenities. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with a 2 car garage and is available now. Comes with refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Carson City

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1070 TILLER DR.
1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV
Studio
$6,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Lake
2495 Star Pointe
2495 Star Pointe Dr, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2550 sqft
2495 Star Pointe, Reno, NV 89521 - Gracious estate home offered for lease fully furnished. Spend this Summer & Autumn in Reno. AVAILABLE July 1 or sooner. Call for details.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Eagle Drive
567 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3406 sqft
567 Eagle Dr. - 567 Eagle Dr, 5 BD, 3.5 BA, Spacious Home in Incline. Gorgeous Lakeview. Great Neighborhood, Close to Skiing. It is 3,394 sq ft, with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Area Upstairs and a Spacious Great Room with Wet Bar Downstairs.

Similar Pages

Carson City 3 BedroomsCarson City Apartments with BalconyCarson City Apartments with Garage
Carson City Apartments with ParkingCarson City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Carson City Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno