pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:39 AM
7 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV
4029 Quinn Drive
4029 Quinn Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom Home with Amazing Backyard - Adorable three bed two bath home in East Carson City available NOW. This home boasts a large backyard and beautiful attached deck. Brand new flooring and paint throughout the interior of the home.
602 North Saliman Road
602 North Saliman Road, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1233 sqft
A lovely town home in downtown Carson City. A short distance the 580 freeway and close to schools and amenities. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with a 2 car garage and is available now. Comes with refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Carson City
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City
1070 TILLER DR.
1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV
Studio
$6,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV.
Hidden Lake
2495 Star Pointe
2495 Star Pointe Dr, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2550 sqft
2495 Star Pointe, Reno, NV 89521 - Gracious estate home offered for lease fully furnished. Spend this Summer & Autumn in Reno. AVAILABLE July 1 or sooner. Call for details.
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.
567 Eagle Drive
567 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3406 sqft
567 Eagle Dr. - 567 Eagle Dr, 5 BD, 3.5 BA, Spacious Home in Incline. Gorgeous Lakeview. Great Neighborhood, Close to Skiing. It is 3,394 sq ft, with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Area Upstairs and a Spacious Great Room with Wet Bar Downstairs.