All apartments in Reno
Find more places like
3965 Skyline Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
3965 Skyline Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3965 Skyline Blvd

3965 Skyline Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3965 Skyline Boulevard, Reno, NV 89509
West Plumb - Cashill Blvd

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lease this Beautiful Modern Hide-away. The home is spacious with over four thousand square feet of luxury. With plenty of room to host guests and panoramic views of the city that will take your breath away. The home offers a woodsy feel without compromising on modern luxury. Tasteful wood flooring has been added in the living areas upstairs that complement the gas fireplace. Granite and quartz counter tops have been installed throughout the house, as well as beautiful grey cabinetry. All of which culminates Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home Lease Terms: 12-13 month lease (prefer 24 months), No smoking, small/medium sized mature pets (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, landscaping maintenance, and $10 per month for furnace filters. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good. A credit score of 650 or higher is required to lease this home for all adult applicants 23 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3965 Skyline Blvd have any available units?
3965 Skyline Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3965 Skyline Blvd have?
Some of 3965 Skyline Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3965 Skyline Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3965 Skyline Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3965 Skyline Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3965 Skyline Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3965 Skyline Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3965 Skyline Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3965 Skyline Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3965 Skyline Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3965 Skyline Blvd have a pool?
No, 3965 Skyline Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3965 Skyline Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3965 Skyline Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3965 Skyline Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3965 Skyline Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NVSun Valley, NVCarson City, NVIncline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne AvenueWells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View CemeteryVirginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno