3965 Skyline Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Lease this Beautiful Modern Hide-away. The home is spacious with over four thousand square feet of luxury. With plenty of room to host guests and panoramic views of the city that will take your breath away. The home offers a woodsy feel without compromising on modern luxury. Tasteful wood flooring has been added in the living areas upstairs that complement the gas fireplace. Granite and quartz counter tops have been installed throughout the house, as well as beautiful grey cabinetry. All of which culminates Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home Lease Terms: 12-13 month lease (prefer 24 months), No smoking, small/medium sized mature pets (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, landscaping maintenance, and $10 per month for furnace filters. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good. A credit score of 650 or higher is required to lease this home for all adult applicants 23 or older.