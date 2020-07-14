All apartments in Reno
Reno Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:21 AM

Reno Vista

3277 Reno Vista Dr · (775) 210-8703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV 89512
Wildcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3279R · Avail. Sep 2

$1,126

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3224E · Avail. Aug 7

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3202E · Avail. Aug 16

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3830-7 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reno Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog park
guest parking
internet access
playground
Reno Vista Apartments, nestled high on Renos north hills, offers the most spectacular panoramic views of the city lights and the majestic Sierras. Relax and enjoy a quiet evening watching a breathtaking sunset. You will find all you need at Reno Vista Apartments at a price you can afford. So...what are you waiting for...call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reno Vista have any available units?
Reno Vista has 21 units available starting at $1,126 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Reno Vista have?
Some of Reno Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reno Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Reno Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reno Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Reno Vista is pet friendly.
Does Reno Vista offer parking?
Yes, Reno Vista offers parking.
Does Reno Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reno Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reno Vista have a pool?
No, Reno Vista does not have a pool.
Does Reno Vista have accessible units?
No, Reno Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Reno Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reno Vista has units with dishwashers.
