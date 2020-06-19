Amenities
290 Jodi Drive Available 07/03/20 Stones Throw to UNR - 290 Jodi Dr. - $2,100/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1209 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,100
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Great 3 bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. Close to UNR. Backyard has extra storage. Call to schedule a showing!!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS:
Available July 3 , 2017!!! $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. *Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2417532)