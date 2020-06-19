All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

290 Jodi Drive

290 Jodi Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

290 Jodi Drive, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 290 Jodi Drive · Avail. Jul 3

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
290 Jodi Drive Available 07/03/20 Stones Throw to UNR - 290 Jodi Dr. - $2,100/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1209 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,100
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Great 3 bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. Close to UNR. Backyard has extra storage. Call to schedule a showing!!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS:
Available July 3 , 2017!!! $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. *Refrigerator - owner reserves the right not to repair replace. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2417532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Jodi Drive have any available units?
290 Jodi Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Jodi Drive have?
Some of 290 Jodi Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Jodi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
290 Jodi Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Jodi Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Jodi Drive is pet friendly.
Does 290 Jodi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 290 Jodi Drive does offer parking.
Does 290 Jodi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Jodi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Jodi Drive have a pool?
No, 290 Jodi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 290 Jodi Drive have accessible units?
No, 290 Jodi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Jodi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Jodi Drive has units with dishwashers.
