Amenities
Lakeridge Living Apartments are affordable luxury homes conveniently located in South Reno, Nevada. Come and experience our unique spacious apartments and mature landscape. Our community is near 395/580 highways, Meadowood Mall, and public transportation. Additionally, the apartment community is near nearby schools such as Huffaker Elementary, Coughlin Ranch Elementary, Swope Middle School, and Reno High School. Lakeridge Living Reno NV Apartments offers luxury apartments in a park-like setting with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, extra-large kitchens, extra storage, large patio areas, and full-sized washer/dryers. Please contact Lakeridge Living Apartments today to make an appointment and get a personalized tour of our property.