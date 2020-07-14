Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments concierge conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table trash valet

Lakeridge Living Apartments are affordable luxury homes conveniently located in South Reno, Nevada. Come and experience our unique spacious apartments and mature landscape. Our community is near 395/580 highways, Meadowood Mall, and public transportation. Additionally, the apartment community is near nearby schools such as Huffaker Elementary, Coughlin Ranch Elementary, Swope Middle School, and Reno High School. Lakeridge Living Reno NV Apartments offers luxury apartments in a park-like setting with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, extra-large kitchens, extra storage, large patio areas, and full-sized washer/dryers. Please contact Lakeridge Living Apartments today to make an appointment and get a personalized tour of our property.