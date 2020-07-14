All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Lakeridge Living

6155 Plumas St · (775) 990-0565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV 89519
Meadowood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6030-C · Avail. Aug 18

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 6062-C · Avail. Aug 23

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 6008-H · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeridge Living.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
sauna
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
concierge
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Lakeridge Living Apartments are affordable luxury homes conveniently located in South Reno, Nevada. Come and experience our unique spacious apartments and mature landscape. Our community is near 395/580 highways, Meadowood Mall, and public transportation. Additionally, the apartment community is near nearby schools such as Huffaker Elementary, Coughlin Ranch Elementary, Swope Middle School, and Reno High School. Lakeridge Living Reno NV Apartments offers luxury apartments in a park-like setting with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, extra-large kitchens, extra storage, large patio areas, and full-sized washer/dryers. Please contact Lakeridge Living Apartments today to make an appointment and get a personalized tour of our property.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Adult
Deposit: $300 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lakeridge Living have any available units?
Lakeridge Living has 20 units available starting at $1,272 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeridge Living have?
Some of Lakeridge Living's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeridge Living currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeridge Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeridge Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeridge Living is pet friendly.
Does Lakeridge Living offer parking?
Yes, Lakeridge Living offers parking.
Does Lakeridge Living have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeridge Living offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeridge Living have a pool?
Yes, Lakeridge Living has a pool.
Does Lakeridge Living have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeridge Living has accessible units.
Does Lakeridge Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeridge Living has units with dishwashers.

