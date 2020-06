Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS SPECTACULAR SINGLE STORY IS A MUST SEE. WITH 4 BDRMS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FEATURING A TWO-SIDED GAS BURNING FIREPLACE BETWEEN LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM, L SHAPED HALL WITH EXTRA SPACE, SHELVES AND 3 CLOSETS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH A LOT OF CABINETS AND SPACE, WALK IN PANTRY AND MORE. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL.

NOTE: Owner would prefer to keep Casita AND 1 CAR GARAGE for their use but would consider giving it to tenant for additional fee.