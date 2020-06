Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME PLUS LOFT IN HENDERSON!!! ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TONS OF LIGHT. KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ISLAND IN UPGRADED KITCHEN. LARGE LOFT UPSTAIRS FOR BONUS FAMILY ROOM. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DOUBLE VANITY SINK. ALL BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FAN. CUSTOM SHUTTERS THROUGH OUT. LOVELY BACKYARD WITH LARGE COVERED PATIO. A MUST SEE!!