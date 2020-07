Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

Vdara 6047-Stunning Pool/Aria from this Fully Furnished 1Bd Residence - Vdara Condos at CityCenter offer modern interior spaces including kitchens with latest technology, all in a stylish atmosphere. This 1BD residence offers stunning views of the Vdara pool, Aria Hotel & Casino, and the surrounding mountains. Vdara Condos are located just steps from the Bellagio Hotel and Aria Casino at CityCenter.



(RLNE3055085)