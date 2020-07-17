230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court guest parking internet access sauna tennis court

Meridian 2 Bd / 2 Ba with New Laminate Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom Areas - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo with pool view, just 1 1/2 block to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.This unit is fully equipped, featuring walk-in closet space, recessed and track lighting, Unit Newly Updated with laminate flooring in Living Room and Bedroom Areas, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside condo, and much more.



MINIMUM LEASE REQUIREMENT is 3-6 MONTHS



Additional Rental Features:

Central air conditioning and heat, deep closet space great for storage, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, balconies accessible from living room and bedroom, cable ready, etc.



Email imsrealtylv@gmail.com or Call 702-489-6209 to arrange showing.



$1495.00 Monthly Rent

$1200.00 Security Deposit (refundable)

$100.00 Application Fee (non-refundable)

$100.00 Lease Administration Fee (non-refundable)

$350.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)

**Tenant Liability Insurance Required** (renters insurance)

**Minimum Lease Term 3mo**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1883346)