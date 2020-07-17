All apartments in Paradise
230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132

230 East Flamingo Road · (702) 489-6209
Location

230 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV 89169
The Strip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Meridian 2 Bd / 2 Ba with New Laminate Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom Areas - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo with pool view, just 1 1/2 block to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.This unit is fully equipped, featuring walk-in closet space, recessed and track lighting, Unit Newly Updated with laminate flooring in Living Room and Bedroom Areas, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside condo, and much more.

MINIMUM LEASE REQUIREMENT is 3-6 MONTHS

Additional Rental Features:
Central air conditioning and heat, deep closet space great for storage, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, balconies accessible from living room and bedroom, cable ready, etc.

Email imsrealtylv@gmail.com or Call 702-489-6209 to arrange showing.

$1495.00 Monthly Rent
$1200.00 Security Deposit (refundable)
$100.00 Application Fee (non-refundable)
$100.00 Lease Administration Fee (non-refundable)
$350.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)
**Tenant Liability Insurance Required** (renters insurance)
**Minimum Lease Term 3mo**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1883346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 have any available units?
230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 have?
Some of 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 currently offering any rent specials?
230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 pet-friendly?
No, 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 offer parking?
Yes, 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 offers parking.
Does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 have a pool?
Yes, 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 has a pool.
Does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 have accessible units?
No, 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132 has units with air conditioning.
