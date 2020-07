Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom condo on the first floor w/private terrace. FULLY FURNISHED and completely upgraded. Near the Las Vegas strip for downtown living. Rear living room w/access to covered terrace, bedroom right off living area. Kitchen features all appliances and quartz counter tops and breakfast bar. Community features security, clubhouse, pool/spa, fitness center, and tennis courts. A must see!