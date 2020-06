Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Indulge in sophistication in this elegant Park Towers unit. The entry foyer opens to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows that allow for magnificent Strip and city views. The expansive 2913 sq ft unit features stone & wood flooring, elegant open kitchen with unique finishes, opulent master bathroom & 2 terraces. World class, 5 star amenities, complete the ultimate standard of luxury living. Only minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.