Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an amazing kitchen with oversized tiles, espresso stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island with under mount sink and bar seating. Spacious master bedroom with a separate shower and tub, dual vanities, large walk in closet. 2nd bathroom also has dual vanities. Covered patio and community park to enjoy. NO showings until August 1,2020.