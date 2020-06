Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice two-story homes in a gated community with 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, and 3 Tandem Car Garage. Carpet, ceiling fan, and tile flooring throughout the home. One bed and bathroom downstairs. Nice size loft upstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Separate formal dining room and separate Laundry room with sink. Master bath has a double sink and walk-in closet. Come check it out