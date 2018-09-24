816 Bolivar Ave

Amenities
Beautiful single story house features big lot,2 car garage, open floor family room, tiles floor at all wet areas, all appliances are provided. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, cathedral ceiling. Separate tub and shower. easy maintained backyard, nice space.
We request background check. Upon approval, we need to collect full security deposit $1400, other refundable deposits including Key Deposit $75, Cleaning deposit $300, Utility Deposit $100-300 depending on credit scores.
No PET. first month/prorated rent to move in. Credit scores 680 min, NET employment income 2.5X of rent.