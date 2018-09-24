All apartments in North Las Vegas
816 Bolivar Ave

816 Bolivar Avenue · (702) 727-3500
Location

816 Bolivar Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful single story house features big lot,2 car garage, open floor family room, tiles floor at all wet areas, all appliances are provided. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, cathedral ceiling. Separate tub and shower. easy maintained backyard, nice space.
We request background check. Upon approval, we need to collect full security deposit $1400, other refundable deposits including Key Deposit $75, Cleaning deposit $300, Utility Deposit $100-300 depending on credit scores.
No PET. first month/prorated rent to move in. Credit scores 680 min, NET employment income 2.5X of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Bolivar Ave have any available units?
816 Bolivar Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Bolivar Ave have?
Some of 816 Bolivar Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Bolivar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
816 Bolivar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Bolivar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 816 Bolivar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 816 Bolivar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 816 Bolivar Ave does offer parking.
Does 816 Bolivar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Bolivar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Bolivar Ave have a pool?
No, 816 Bolivar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 816 Bolivar Ave have accessible units?
No, 816 Bolivar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Bolivar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Bolivar Ave has units with dishwashers.
