Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come home to this stunning Single story home in the sought out guard gated Aliante community! This upgraded home has many desirable features including an open floorplan, custom paint, tile flooring, low maintenance landscaping as well as a Chef's gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and much more. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all info.