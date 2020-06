Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

728 Tree Vista - Wow! What a terrific 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, on a corner lot!! Nice granite counter tops and a huge kitchen and living space! ALL appliances included! Large backyard wraps around to the front. Located in a gated community with plenty of parking and parks for your enjoyment! A MUST SEE! Cats and small dogs only. *Tenants & Agents to verify all info listed.*



(RLNE4807065)