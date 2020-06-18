Amenities

LOVELY 2 story home with 2 car garage! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 2 Story home located at 6344 Standing Elm St. North Las Vegas, NV 89081

This property is located in a Gated Community in Cottage at Centennial HOA with shopping, schools, parks and easy 215 freeway access nearby.

This property has an attached 2 car garage.

The living and dining area is very spacious w/ recess lighting and carpet/tile flooring.

The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer included in the rent and plenty of storage space.

Chefs kitchen has plenty of storage, overlooks the backyard, tile flooring, granite counters and all the appliances.

The master bedroom has carpeting, a huge walk in closet and natural lighting with a ceiling light.

The master bathroom has double sink vanity, and a water closet with a standing shower and roman tub.



Upstairs has a mini loft area at the top of the stairs.



The 2nd and 3rd bedroom has carpeting, ceiling light and standard closets.

The 2nd bathroom has laminate flooring and a tub shower combo.



The backyard is beautifully equipped to entertain all guests and for tenants comfort with concrete flooring and low maintenance landscaping.



This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 1595 square feet is available now for rent!



Restrictions:

*Non-Smoking

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.

*PETS Considered: Small pet under 20 pounds, max 1. $250 non-refundable pet fee due at time of securing home.



Additional Monthly Fees:

Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent

Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.

Monthly Pool Services: No Monthly Fees, Tenants are to maintain pool services.

Alarm Services: Tenants to activate under their name immediately upon securing home.



Ready to View the home?

Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.



How to apply?

When submitting an application the following is required:

- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.

- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.



