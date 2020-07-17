All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632

6321 Blowing Sky Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6321 Blowing Sky Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
FANTASTIC LOCATION. VERY CLEAN WITH NEW CARPET AND PAINT; LARGE ROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN AND DINING AREAS; APPLIANCES INCLUDED. SLIDER PROVIDES ACCESS TO YARD WITH SIDE GATE. ATTACHED GARAGE. COUMMUNITY PARK, POOL, PLAYGROUND.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 have any available units?
6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 have?
Some of 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 currently offering any rent specials?
6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 pet-friendly?
No, 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 offer parking?
Yes, 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 offers parking.
Does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 have a pool?
Yes, 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 has a pool.
Does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 have accessible units?
No, 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
The Azures
650 E Azure Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
North Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada