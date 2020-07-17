6321 Blowing Sky Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
FANTASTIC LOCATION. VERY CLEAN WITH NEW CARPET AND PAINT; LARGE ROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN AND DINING AREAS; APPLIANCES INCLUDED. SLIDER PROVIDES ACCESS TO YARD WITH SIDE GATE. ATTACHED GARAGE. COUMMUNITY PARK, POOL, PLAYGROUND.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 have any available units?
6321 BLOWING SKY ST #101, BLDG 632 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.