Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

4525 Switchback Street

4525 Switchback Street · (702) 216-7816
Location

4525 Switchback Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Switchback Street have any available units?
4525 Switchback Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 4525 Switchback Street currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Switchback Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Switchback Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Switchback Street is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Switchback Street offer parking?
No, 4525 Switchback Street does not offer parking.
Does 4525 Switchback Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Switchback Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Switchback Street have a pool?
No, 4525 Switchback Street does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Switchback Street have accessible units?
No, 4525 Switchback Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Switchback Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Switchback Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Switchback Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 Switchback Street does not have units with air conditioning.
