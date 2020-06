Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful corner unit townhouse centrally located in a lovely gated community. First level entry from garage to stairs to second level living. Modern esthetic through out. Open and spacious living room, kitchen and large dining area. Stainless appliances. Large island with counter sitting. Both bedrooms has ensuite and walk in closets. Separate guest powder room. Separate laundry room. Balcony that is shaded most of the day.