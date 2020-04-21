All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

4205 Catalan Sails Ave

4205 Catalan Sails Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

4205 Catalan Sails Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely three bedrooms/two bathrooms in North Las Vegas.

This 3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms unit features 1470 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The unit also includes a washer and dryer, ceiling fan, patio, porch, and a garage.

The unit is close to Highland Hills Community Main Park, Centennial Valley common area, Blaze Pizza, WinCo Foods and many more.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 4205 Catalan Sails Ave, North Las Vegas, Clark, NV 89031.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5686109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Catalan Sails Ave have any available units?
4205 Catalan Sails Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Catalan Sails Ave have?
Some of 4205 Catalan Sails Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Catalan Sails Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Catalan Sails Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Catalan Sails Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 Catalan Sails Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4205 Catalan Sails Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Catalan Sails Ave does offer parking.
Does 4205 Catalan Sails Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Catalan Sails Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Catalan Sails Ave have a pool?
No, 4205 Catalan Sails Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Catalan Sails Ave have accessible units?
No, 4205 Catalan Sails Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Catalan Sails Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 Catalan Sails Ave has units with dishwashers.
