Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely three bedrooms/two bathrooms in North Las Vegas.



This 3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms unit features 1470 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The unit also includes a washer and dryer, ceiling fan, patio, porch, and a garage.



The unit is close to Highland Hills Community Main Park, Centennial Valley common area, Blaze Pizza, WinCo Foods and many more.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Property Address: 4205 Catalan Sails Ave, North Las Vegas, Clark, NV 89031.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



