Stunning 5 bedroom home in gated Aliante community Upgraded kitchen with large kitchen island, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances! Open floor-plan boasts large sized bedrooms, each with walk in closets. Vaulted ceilings, tile floors throughout the downstairs. Bedroom with bath downstairs! Over sized backyard with pavers, turf, and a large gas fireplace ready for your enjoyment. Not your typical rental home, an absolute must see!