All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 2121 Mountain Rail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
2121 Mountain Rail Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2121 Mountain Rail Drive

2121 Mountain Rail Drive · (702) 405-1056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2121 Mountain Rail Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2121 Mountain Rail Drive · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
$2,800/Mo ** Move In Special** 5 BD 4 BTH Two Story Home Available in Aliante - We are currently offering a move in special waiving the first months rent. This beautiful two story fully upgraded home located in the Aliante community includes 3800 sqft., 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and a large bonus room. The spacious backyard includes a covered patio, pool and spa. Tenant are responsible for landscaping and pool service. . Please contact us at 702-405-1056 for scheduling showings or additional questions.

(RLNE4690784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Mountain Rail Drive have any available units?
2121 Mountain Rail Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Mountain Rail Drive have?
Some of 2121 Mountain Rail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Mountain Rail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Mountain Rail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Mountain Rail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Mountain Rail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Mountain Rail Drive offer parking?
No, 2121 Mountain Rail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Mountain Rail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Mountain Rail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Mountain Rail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Mountain Rail Drive has a pool.
Does 2121 Mountain Rail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 Mountain Rail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Mountain Rail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Mountain Rail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2121 Mountain Rail Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89147
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
North Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity