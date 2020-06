Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED FORMER MODEL HOME!!! Highly upgraded & beautifully decorated. This gorgeous house has been served as the model home since being built until 2018. Formal living room, huge loft, master bedroom downstairs with other 4 bedrooms upstairs. Close to 215 beltway, schools, library, police station, shops & restaurants. McCarran airport, strip, UNLV, Downtown Summerlin are all within 20 minutes drive. Short term (monthly) rental available.