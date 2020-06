Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4 Bedroom w/Den 2 Story Home, Downstairs No Carpet, Kitchen has All Appliances with Large Pantry, Eat- In Area & Counter Bar, 1st Floor Den Located Off Living Room Area, Master Bedroom has Spacious Walk- In Closet and Bath Area, Ceiling Fan, Dual Sinks In 2nd Bathroom, This property is Located across from the Community Park- Grass Area. Convenient to 15 & 215, Shopping, Etc.