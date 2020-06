Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous property located in the prestigious Rhodes Ranch Golf Course Community!! Brand new laminate flooring downstairs and freshly painted. This wonderful home features a first story master bedroom, three upstairs bedrooms and boasts a large upstairs loft. The kitchen opens up to a beautiful backyard. This home's prized possession in its fantastic golf course view, right at the 13th hole!