Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Classic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single story home in a gated community in southern Highlands. This home sits on a corner lot making this home oversized. This home features an open floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room, chef's kitchen overlooking into a large family room and pool. This home is exquisite for entertaining. Ceiling fans throughout and a separate den with on-suite attached.Landscaping and pool services are included!