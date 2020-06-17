All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

11740 Red Water Court

11740 Red Water Court · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11740 Red Water Court, Enterprise, NV 89183

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 9

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy this recently renovated 4 bedroom plus loft home in Southern Las Vegas. Beautiful wood laminate compliment this redesigned home. Includes upgraded appliances, all furnishings, bedding, linens and electronics. All utilities, cable and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Easy access to the I15 freeway and close to the M Resort. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11740 Red Water Court have any available units?
11740 Red Water Court has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11740 Red Water Court have?
Some of 11740 Red Water Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11740 Red Water Court currently offering any rent specials?
11740 Red Water Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11740 Red Water Court pet-friendly?
No, 11740 Red Water Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 11740 Red Water Court offer parking?
Yes, 11740 Red Water Court does offer parking.
Does 11740 Red Water Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11740 Red Water Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11740 Red Water Court have a pool?
No, 11740 Red Water Court does not have a pool.
Does 11740 Red Water Court have accessible units?
No, 11740 Red Water Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11740 Red Water Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11740 Red Water Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11740 Red Water Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11740 Red Water Court has units with air conditioning.
