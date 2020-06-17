11740 Red Water Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Enjoy this recently renovated 4 bedroom plus loft home in Southern Las Vegas. Beautiful wood laminate compliment this redesigned home. Includes upgraded appliances, all furnishings, bedding, linens and electronics. All utilities, cable and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Easy access to the I15 freeway and close to the M Resort. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

