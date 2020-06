Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in desirable location of Hudson County. Property is located just a few blocks away from blvd east and shopping areas such as Bergenline Avenue. Hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment, large spacious bedrooms, one master bedroom with its own private bathroom. It also offers terrace with impeccable views of NYC buildings. Do not miss out on this apartment.