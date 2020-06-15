6400 JEFFERSON ST

Amenities
**Broker Fee is paid by landlord. Free month on 2-year lease, 3% increase on 2nd year** Move right into luxurious living in a beautiful, nearly new rental building. Options abound with this oversized 1 bedroom that can easily be 2 w/ its den/dining room/flexible room. Enter via your key coded front door to a large and bright kitchen with an island, beautiful backsplash, counters, stainless steel appliances and dining area. In unit washer/ dryer, lovely floors, lots of closets. Spacious bathroom with ribbon mosaic and white veined tile and central a/c for hot summer days. This is the largest unit in the building! Live the opulent lifestyle and quick commute with NYC bound buses nearby. There’s a welcoming lobby and one indoor garage parking space included, bike storage in garage. Near stores, gym and easy access to highways and public transportation. Pets must be approved by owner.