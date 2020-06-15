All apartments in West New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:57 PM

6400 JEFFERSON ST

6400 Jefferson Street · (862) 208-2287
Location

6400 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
**Broker Fee is paid by landlord. Free month on 2-year lease, 3% increase on 2nd year** Move right into luxurious living in a beautiful, nearly new rental building. Options abound with this oversized 1 bedroom that can easily be 2 w/ its den/dining room/flexible room. Enter via your key coded front door to a large and bright kitchen with an island, beautiful backsplash, counters, stainless steel appliances and dining area. In unit washer/ dryer, lovely floors, lots of closets. Spacious bathroom with ribbon mosaic and white veined tile and central a/c for hot summer days. This is the largest unit in the building! Live the opulent lifestyle and quick commute with NYC bound buses nearby. There’s a welcoming lobby and one indoor garage parking space included, bike storage in garage. Near stores, gym and easy access to highways and public transportation. Pets must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
6400 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6400 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 6400 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
6400 JEFFERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 JEFFERSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 6400 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 6400 JEFFERSON ST does offer parking.
Does 6400 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 6400 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 6400 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 6400 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6400 JEFFERSON ST has units with air conditioning.
